Rangers' Yovani Gallardo: Gets win despite five earned
Gallardo (6-1) allowed five earned runs on nine hits and two walks while striking out four across 5.1 innings to earn the win Thursday against the Orioles.
Gallardo received tremendous run support -- the Rangers scored 10 runs in the first two innings -- and benefited by winning his sixth game of the season. That was the biggest highlight of his line as he surrendered two two-run home runs that proved to be most of the damage against him. Gallardo has allowed multiple walks in six of his eight starts this season, which has been a big factor in his 6.51 ERA and 1.62 WHIP across 47 innings.
