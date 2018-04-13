Gallardo signed a minor-league contract with the Rangers on Friday.

After being released twice already this season, the veteran hurler will return to Texas after spending the 2015 season with them. Gallardo is expected to report to Triple-A Round Rock on Tuesday, but he could head to the big leagues if an injury strikes the rotation or the bullpen depending on how the Rangers opt to use him.

