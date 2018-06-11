Gallardo is among a pool of candidates mentioned by manager Jeff Banister as a potential fill-in for injured starter Doug Fister (knee), Gerry Fraley of the Dallas Morning News reports.

Fister was placed on the 10-day disabled list with a knee injury that is expected to keep him sidelined for longer than the minimum. That means his replacement could get multiple turns in the rotation. That the Rangers, 15.5 games behind in the wild card playoff race, are considering the 32-year-old Gallardo speaks volumes about the state of the team's pitching prospects at the upper levels of the organization. Gallardo, who pitched for Texas in 2015, has a 3.81 ERA and allowed just one home run over 49.2 innings for Triple-A Round Rock in the Pacific Coast League. The 33-year-old Austin Bibens-Dirkx is also an option, while left-hander Yohander Mendez and right-hander Ariel Jurado are two of the prospect possibilities.