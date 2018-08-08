Rangers' Yovani Gallardo: Notches fourth straight win
Gallardo (7-1) picked up the win Wednesday against the Mariners, allowing two runs on three hits and three walks through six innings. He struck out two.
It was a nice bounce-back effort from Gallardo after the veteran allowed five runs in 5.1 innings his last time out (though he still picked up the win). The 32-year-old now owns a solid 2.78 ERA across his last four outings, all of which have been victories. He's still walking too many hitters -- 5.16 BB/9 over that four-start stretch -- so it wouldn't be surprising to see him pitch to something close to his season ERA (6.11) moving forward. His next outing will come Tuesday against the Diamondbacks.
