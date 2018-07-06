Rangers' Yovani Gallardo: Picks up third win
Gallardo moved to 3-0 on the season with another win Thursday against the Tigers. He allowed three runs over 5.1 innings while recording two strikeouts and one walk.
The Rangers gave Gallardo solid run support, scratching all seven runs across while he was still on the mound. Gallardo was shaky in the fourth inning when he gave up three runs, but he managed to bounce back with a scoreless fifth inning. He has surrendered at least three earned runs in each of his four starts and he's made it past the fifth inning just once in those outings.
