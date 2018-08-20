Gallardo allowed two runs on six hits and one walk while striking out six over six innings in a no-decision against the Angels on Sunday.

Gallardo was as good as he's been in any outing this season, but didn't get the run support that typically shows up for him. He entered the game with a 10.65 run support average in his starts since June 23 -- the highest in the majors during that span. His next start depends on a few factors: the health of Bartolo Colon (back) and Mike Minor (back), whether manager Jeff Banister plans on sticking with the six-man rotation, and how the manager wants to use Thursday's off-day. Gallardo is expected to pitch one of the weekend games in San Francisco.