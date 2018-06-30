Gallardo (2-0) allowed three runs on four hits and a walk with seven strikeouts through 7.1 innings in a win Friday against the White Sox.

The Rangers gave Gallardo 10 runs in the first three innings and he cruised behind that support. He induced 12 swinging strikes on just 90 pitches and got 10 groundball outs to silence the White Sox bats. The money pitch was the slider, which induced six swinging strikes on just 24 offerings. Gallardo probably earned himself a few more starts with this outing; expect him to make his next turn Thursday against the Tigers.