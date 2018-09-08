Rangers' Yovani Gallardo: Suffers loss Friday
Gallardo (8-4) took the loss against the Athletics on Friday and allowed five earned runs, six hits and five walks over the course of 4.1 innings. He recorded three strikeouts.
It was another uninspiring outing for Gallardo, as he's now allowed multiple earned runs in seven straight starts. He owns a 6.22 ERA and 46:39 K:BB ratio over the course of 76.2 innings this season and doesn't merit much fantasy consideration, even in deeper leagues. His next start is planned for Wednesday on the road against the Angels.
