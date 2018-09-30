Gallardo (8-8) pitched 4.1 innings and took the loss Sunday, allowing three runs on six hits and a walk while striking out three in the loss to Seattle.

The 2018 season couldn't have ended soon enough for Gallardo, who registered an abysmal 6.39 ERA and 58:47 K:BB across 94.1 innings this year. The 32-year-old ended the year on a five-start losing streak, allowing 19 runs in 21 innings during that span.