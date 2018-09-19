Rangers' Yovani Gallardo: Takes loss against the Rays
Gallardo (8-6) allowed three runs on eight hits in a loss to the Rays on Tuesday, recording three strikeouts and three walks in five innings.
Gallardo had the unfortunate position of being matched-up against Blake Snell on Tuesday, and he threw three scoreless innings before giving up a three-spot in the fourth, but the Rangers couldn't get anything going against Snell and the Rays bullpen. In 19 appearances (16 starts) this season Gallardo has a 6.59 ERA and a 1.67 WHIP to go with a rather poor 53:43 K:BB in 84.2 innings. He's slated to take on the Angels in his next start in Los Angeles.
