Rangers' Yu Darvish: Actively being shopped

The Rangers informed potential suitors Thursday that they are actively looking to trade Darvish before the July 31 deadline, Ken Rosenthal of Fox Sports reports.

After Darvish served up a career-high 10 runs in the Rangers' embarrassing 22-10 loss to the Marlins on Wednesday, it appears the organization changed its stance regarding trading their ace, with previous reports having suggested that general manager Jon Daniels would only move the right-hander in the "right deal." Now 4.5 games off the pace for the American League's second wild-card spot entering play Friday and with three other teams ahead of them in the standings, the Rangers seem to be realistic about their long playoff odds, so they will look cash in on their best trade chip in Darvish, who is bound for free agency this summer. Even with Wednesday's disaster of an outing raising his ERA above 4.00 for the season, Darvish is still widely viewed as the top available arm on the trade market, and even as a rental, he could yield a high return. Darvish tentatively remains in line to make his next start with the Rangers on Tuesday (Aug. 1), but based on Rosenthal's report, it's more likely than not that he'll be wearing a different uniform by the time that date arrives.