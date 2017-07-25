Rangers' Yu Darvish: Could be dealt prior to deadline

The Rangers are reportedly willing to trade Darvish prior to the July 31 deadline "for the right price," according to ESPN.com's Jerry Crasnick.

The Rangers' fleeting playoff hopes received a boost with a three-game series sweep of the Rays over the weekend, but with the team still 3.5 games back of the second wild-card spot and facing competition from a number of clubs, Texas could decide to sell off some pieces in the next week. With few other high-impact arms believed to be available at the deadline, the Rangers could generate plenty of interest if they're committed to dealing Darvish, who struck out a season-high 12 batters his last time out Friday. Darvish will be an unrestricted free agent this winter, but even as a rental, his status as a top-of-the-rotation arm might be enticing enough for teams to offer the Rangers a top prospect in return. Darvish is still in line to start Wednesday against the Marlins in what could be his final outing in a Rangers uniform.