Rangers' Yu Darvish: Shelled by Marlins

Darvish (6-9) allowed 10 runs on nine hits and two walks while striking out two batters through just 3.2 innings during Wednesday's loss to Miami.

Darvish had struggled at home this season with a 4.35 ERA entering Wednesday's start, but this was an entirely new low. Overall, the 30-year-old righty has been solid this season with a 4.01 ERA, 1.17 WHIP and 9.7 K/9 for the campaign, and his strikeout upside lands him in matchup-proof territory. However, there are clearly some concerns about his work at Globe Life Park in Arlington. Darvish projects to face the Mariners at home in his next start.