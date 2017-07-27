Rangers' Yu Darvish: Shelled by Marlins
Darvish (6-9) allowed 10 runs on nine hits and two walks while striking out two batters through just 3.2 innings during Wednesday's loss to Miami.
Darvish had struggled at home this season with a 4.35 ERA entering Wednesday's start, but this was an entirely new low. Overall, the 30-year-old righty has been solid this season with a 4.01 ERA, 1.17 WHIP and 9.7 K/9 for the campaign, and his strikeout upside lands him in matchup-proof territory. However, there are clearly some concerns about his work at Globe Life Park in Arlington. Darvish projects to face the Mariners at home in his next start.
More News
-
Rangers' Yu Darvish: Could be dealt prior to deadline•
-
Rangers' Yu Darvish: Strikes out season-high 12 in no-decision Friday•
-
Rangers' Yu Darvish: Offered up as trade bait•
-
Rangers' Yu Darvish: Plagued by miscues in no-decision•
-
Rangers' Yu Darvish: Takes tough-luck loss Sunday•
-
Rangers' Yu Darvish: In line for Sunday start•
-
Prospects: Weaver, Honeywell buzz
The Cardinals have a rotation opening for Luke Weaver, but do the Rays for Brent Honeywell?...
-
Roto Trade Chart and Top 250
The trade deadline is rapidly approaching. Heath Cummings offers five rules to help you down...
-
Podcast: Eduardo Nunez fallout
The trade that sends Eduardo Nunez to Boston is the first order of business, plus we talk more...
-
Waiver Wire: Whit keeps hitting
Whit Merrifield is on a tear and he's been a top-10 second baseman since he started playing...
-
Podcast: Buy Bregman, Gausman?
We recap a couple of trades and a prospect promotion, break down the Clayton Kershaw news,...
-
Waivers: Deal benefits Cahill, Hand
Is Trevor Cahill any more interesting as a Royal? Is Derek Fisher a big deal? Which of Anthony...