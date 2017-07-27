Rangers' Yu Darvish: Shelled for career-high 10 runs
Darvish (6-9) allowed a career-high 10 earned runs on nine hits and two walks while striking out two batters through just 3.2 innings during Wednesday's 22-10 loss to the Marlins.
Darvish had struggled at home this season with a 4.35 ERA entering Wednesday's start, but this was an entirely new low. Overall, the 30-year-old righty has been solid this season with a 4.01 ERA, 1.17 WHIP and 9.7 K/9 for the campaign, and his strikeout upside lands him in matchup-proof territory. However, there are clearly some concerns about his work at Globe Life Park in Arlington, though that could be alleviated if the Rangers are able to swing a deal to trade the soon-to-be free agent elsewhere before the July 31 deadline.
