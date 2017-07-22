Rangers' Yu Darvish: Strikes out season-high 12 in no-decision Friday

Darvish allowed three runs on five hits and a walk while striking out 12 over eight innings but had to settle for a no-decision in Friday's extra-inning win over the Rays.

All three runs scored on solo shots, and Darvish exited the game on the hook for a loss before the Rangers rallied for two runs in the top of the ninth to tie it up. The 12 Ks were a season high for the right-hander, and if this was his last start in a Texas uniform before getting traded he went out on a high note. For the moment, though, he's still listed as the team's starter for Wednesday's home tilt against the Marlins.