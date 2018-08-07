Rangers' Zac Curtis: Claimed and optioned by Rangers
Curtis was claimed off waivers by the Rangers on Tuesday and optioned to Triple-A Round Rock.
Curtis has a solid 3.73 career ERA in 31.1 major-league innings, but his walk and strikeout rates each sit at an ugly 17.7 percent. He could be called up when the Rangers need another lefty or a new long man in the bullpen. Brandon Mann was designated for assignment in a corresponding move.
