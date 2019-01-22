Rangers' Zach McAllister: Signs with Rangers
McAllister signed a one-year, $1 million contract with the Rangers on Tuesday, Bob Nightengale of USA Today reports.
McAllister struggled across stops with the Indians and Tigers in 2018, posting a 6.20 ERA, 1.49 WHIP and 39:10 K:BB across 45 innings of relief. That said, given his track record of success as a reliever from 2015-2017, the veteran right-hander should get a chance to carve out a role as one of the Rangers' setup men in 2019.
