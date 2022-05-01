Reks started in left field and went 1-for-3 with an RBI and was caught stealing in Saturday's 3-1 win over Atlanta.

Reks was called up Saturday and started in place of Brad Miller, another lefty bat that had been the primary left-fielder against right-handed starters. Reks collected his first hit in seven games in the majors and could get more opportunities with Miller mired in a 6-for-41 (.146) stretch over the last 15 games. The 28-year-old does not have a history of steals in the minors -- just 13 in 358 games -- so additional playing time is unlikely to provide value in that fantasy category.