Reks went 1-for-2 with a double and two RBI in Tuesday's 6-4 win over the Phillies.

Reks' pinch-hit, two-run double turned out to be the game-winning hit. He's hit safely in all three games since being called up to the majors, including 2-for-2 as a pinch hitter. Reks remained in the game and played left field. Since his callup, he started in left field against the one right-handed starter the Rangers faced, which suggests he could be moving ahead of Brad Miller as the primary left fielder against righties. More will be learned about the position when Texas faces Zack Wheeler on Wednesday.