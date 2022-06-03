site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Rangers' Zach Reks: Optioned to Triple-A
By
RotoWire Staff
•
Reks was optioned to Triple-A Round Rock on Friday.
He has already been summoned from the minors and sent back down a couple times this season. Reks is hitting .227 with one double and eight strikeouts in 22 big-league at-bats.
