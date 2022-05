Reks started in left field and went 0-for-4 in Monday's 9-5 win over the Rays.

With Brad Miller (hip) landing on the injured list, the lefty-hitting Reks was called up and got the start against Tampa Bay righty Drew Rasmussen. This is Reks' second stint in Texas after going 4-for-14 with three RBI over six games. For Triple-A Round Rock, Reks slashed .337/.427/.629 over 103 plate appearances.