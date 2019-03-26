Granite was optioned to Triple-A Nashville on Tuesday, T.R. Sullivan of MLB.com reports.

With Joey Gallo (groin) trending towards being ready for the start of the season, Granite will open the season in the minors. The 26-year-old, who hit .240/.269/.360 with five stolen bases in 12 games this spring, should be one of the first players called upon should an opening arise in Texas' outfield.

