Rangers' Zack Granite: Shipped to minors
Granite was optioned to Triple-A Nashville on Tuesday, T.R. Sullivan of MLB.com reports.
With Joey Gallo (groin) trending towards being ready for the start of the season, Granite will open the season in the minors. The 26-year-old, who hit .240/.269/.360 with five stolen bases in 12 games this spring, should be one of the first players called upon should an opening arise in Texas' outfield.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy Baseball rankings, top sleepers
SportsLine simulated the 2019 MLB season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Baseball...
-
Paddack looks like first must-add player
Padres pitching prospect Chris Paddack has shot up draft boards in recent weeks. Here's why...
-
Fantasy baseball sleepers and breakouts
SportsLine simulated the 2019 MLB season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Baseball...
-
Podcast League draft; over/unders
Heading into North American opening day on Thursday, we break down our Podcast League draft,...
-
Podcast League draft (H2H points)
The Fantasy Baseball Today crew invited some loyal listeners to take part in a draft that's...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 1
The waiver wire shouldn't be the first place you turn when setting your lineup, particularly...