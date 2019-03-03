Granite was acquired by the Rangers from the Twins on Sunday for minor-league pitcher Xavier Moore and cash, Phil Miller of the Minneapolis Star Tribune reports.

Granite was designated for assignment when the Twins signed Marwin Gonzalez, and the Rangers opted to acquire him via trade rather than risk the waiver claim. The 26-year-old made his MLB debut in 2018 and slashed .237/.321/.290 in 107 plate appearances, and should have an outside chance to earn a spot on the Opening Day roster with Texas.