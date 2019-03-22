Granite is 6-for-15 and perfect on four stolen-base attempts since being acquired from the Twins, Gerry Fraley of the Dallas Morning News reports.

Granite is still in camp and provides insurance until the Rangers get a read on Joey Gallo (groin) who is expected to take at-bats in a minor-league game Friday. The 26-year-old outfielder plays plus defense and is expected to open the year at Triple-A Nashville.