Kent (oblique) made a rehab start Saturday in the rookie-level Arizona Complex League, giving up no hits and one walk over two scoreless innings while striking out four.

After tossing three scoreless innings in his season debut for Triple-A Round Rock on April 4, Kent was shut down for more than three months with what was apparently a significant oblique strain. The 25-year-old right-hander is now in the process of getting stretched back out again, and he may only need one or two more starts in the lower levels of the minors before setting back into the Round Rock rotation.