Kent was placed on the 7-day IL at Double-A Frisco with a hamstring injury, the Dallas Morning News reports.

He's expected to just miss one start. He gave up three runs over four innings in his first start for Frisco. The 2019 9th-round draft pick had an impressive 117 strikeouts in 89 innings last season between Double-A and High-A with a combined 3.64 ERA.