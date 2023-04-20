Kent is on the 7-day injured list at Triple-A Round Rock with a strained oblique, Evan Grant of The Dallas Morning News reports.

The 6-foot-3 righty struck out three in three scoreless innings during his first start of the year for the Express on April 4 but has not pitched since. Kent boasts an excellent fastball/slider combination, but he is still working on developing starter-caliber command and secondaries beyond his breaking ball. He has six career starts at Triple-A under his belt and is on the 40-man roster, so we could see Kent pitching in the majors in some capacity later this season.