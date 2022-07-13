Kent (undisclosed) has struck out three while scattering two hits and no walks over four scoreless innings in his two appearances for Double-A Frisco since being activated from the 7-day injured list July 3.

Kent was on the shelf for about two and a half weeks with the undisclosed injury. Since the Rangers didn't send him to a lower-level affiliate for a rehab assignment prior to activating him, Kent has been getting stretched out on the fly during his starts with Frisco. He should need only one or two more outings before he's free of any major pitch-count restrictions in his starts.