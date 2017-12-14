Spruill signed a minor-league contract with the Rangers on Wednesday, T.R. Sullivan of MLB.com reports.

Spruill is looking to revive his major-league career after spending the past two seasons pitching in Korea and Taiwan, respectively. He last pitched in the majors in 2014, when he compiled a 3.57 ERA across 22.2 innings with the Diamondbacks. He worked primarily as a starter abroad -- posting a 2.56 ERA and 1.14 WHIP across 26 starts (172.1 innings) with the Lamigo Monkeys last season -- though it's unclear what plans the Rangers have for him.