Raul Alcantara: Headed to Korea
Alcantara signed a one-year, $650,000 contract with the KT Wiz of the Korean Baseball Organization on Monday, Yoo Jee-ho of the Yonhap News Agency reports.
Alcantara, who submitted a 7.19 ERA across 46.1 innings in the big leagues with the Athletics between 2016 and 2017, spent all of last season at Oakland's Triple-A affiliate in Nashville. Considering he posted a 5.29 ERA, 1.37 WHIP and 53:14 K:BB over 83.1 innings in the Pacific Coast League, Alcantara likely would have had to settle for a minor-league deal had he remained stateside. Instead, he'll opt for a more significant payday overseas, with the hope of pitching well enough in Korea to attract renewed interest from MLB teams ahead of the 2020 season.
More News
-
Athletics' Raul Alcantara: Notches second victory in Triple-A•
-
Athletics' Raul Alcantara: Outrighted from 40-man roster•
-
Athletics' Raul Alcantara: Touched up for long ball Sunday•
-
Athletics' Raul Alcantara: Handed loss after allowing four runs Friday•
-
Athletics' Raul Alcantara: Slated for Friday start•
-
Athletics' Raul Alcantara: Shines with win in spot start•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
2019 Fantasy baseball prospects: Catcher
Scott White is an award-winning Fantasy baseball analyst
-
First H2H mock draft for 2019
Every draft is different, of course, but our first mock for 2019 revealed plenty about next...
-
Top 20 first basemen for 2019
First base may not be as loaded with studs as in years past, but it's certainly not lacking...
-
Top 20 relief pitchers for 2019
The closer role doesn't come with the assurances it once did, not that it was ever less than...
-
Top 40 starting pitchers for 2019
Starting pitcher doesn't look as binary at the end of 2018 as it did at the beginning, offering...
-
Projecting 2019's first two rounds
Whether you're still in it or out of it in 2018, it doesn't hurt to start planning for next...