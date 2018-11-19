Alcantara signed a one-year, $650,000 contract with the KT Wiz of the Korean Baseball Organization on Monday, Yoo Jee-ho of the Yonhap News Agency reports.

Alcantara, who submitted a 7.19 ERA across 46.1 innings in the big leagues with the Athletics between 2016 and 2017, spent all of last season at Oakland's Triple-A affiliate in Nashville. Considering he posted a 5.29 ERA, 1.37 WHIP and 53:14 K:BB over 83.1 innings in the Pacific Coast League, Alcantara likely would have had to settle for a minor-league deal had he remained stateside. Instead, he'll opt for a more significant payday overseas, with the hope of pitching well enough in Korea to attract renewed interest from MLB teams ahead of the 2020 season.