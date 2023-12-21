Alcantara re-signed with Doosan Bears of the Korea Baseball Organization on Thursday, Jee-ho Yoo of South Korea's Yonhap News Agency reports.
Alcantara compiled a 2.67 ERA over 31 starts for the Bears in 2022 and will receive a healthy $1.3 million to return for another season. The 31-year-old last appeared in the majors in 2017 and has spent the last five seasons pitching in Japan and Korea.
