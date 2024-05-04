Civale escaped with a no-decision Friday in Tampa Bay's 10-8 win over the Mets, coughing up seven runs on six hits and a walk over 4.2 innings. He struck out five.

New York tagged him for three runs in the second inning and four more in the fifth, but Civale still left the mound with the Rays ahead 9-7. The right-hander tossed 52 of 77 pitches for strikes as he allowed five or more runs for the third straight outing. The rough patch has sent his ratios soaring, and Civale will carry a 6.14 ERA, 1.34 WHIP and 39:10 K:BB through 36.2 innings into his next start, which lines up to come at home next week against the White Sox.