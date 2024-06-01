Civale didn't factor into the decision Friday against Baltimore, allowing one run on six hits and a walk over 5.1 innings. He struck out three.

Civale was sharp Friday, blanking the Orioles for five innings before he was ultimately charged with a lone run in the sixth. The 28-year-old Civale has been pitching better of late, allowing just three runs over 10.1 innings in his last two starts after struggling to an 8.48 ERA in his previous six outings. Overall, he's 2-4 on the year with a 5.37 ERA, 1.34 WHIP and 60:18 K:BB across 62 innings. Civale's currently lined up for a rematch with Baltimore at home in his next start.