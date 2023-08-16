Civale (6-3) earned the win Wednesday, allowing five hits and a walk over six scoreless innings against the Giants. He struck out five.

It was the first win for Civale since he was traded from Cleveland at the deadline. He's now 1-1 through his first three starts with Tampa while allowing five runs over 15.1 innings. Overall, Civale's ERA is down to 2.44 with a 1.12 WHIP and 69:24 K:BB across 16 starts (92.1 innings) between the Rays and Guardians. He's currently lined up for a favorable home matchup with the Rockies in his next outing.