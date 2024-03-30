Civale (1-0) picked up the win Friday over the Blue Jays, allowing one run on four hits and a walk in six innings. He struck out six.

A George Springer solo shot in the third innings accounted for the only damage off Civale. The 28-year-old right-hander tossed 53 of 86 pitches for strikes but only generated five swinging strikes, a reminder that he's never delivered big strikeouts numbers in his career over a prolonged stretch. Civale did post a 58:11 K:BB over 45.1 innings after joining the Rays last season from the Guardians, but that came with a 5.36 ERA thanks to seven homers allowed, and a 1.37 WHIP.