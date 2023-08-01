Civale is listed as the Rays' probable pitcher for Saturday's game against the Tigers at Comerica Park.

Civale will draw a favorable matchup for his Rays debut after Tampa Bay acquired him from Cleveland on Monday in exchange for first base prospect Kyle Manzardo. Prior to the trade, the 28-year-old right-hander had quietly been in the midst of a stellar season, posting a 2.34 ERA and 1.04 WHIP over 77 innings with the Guardians. Though Civale has excelled at limiting walks and neutralizing hard contact for most of his career, fantasy managers should view him as more of a middle-of-rotation arm than the ace that his ratios suggest he's been thus far. He's benefited from some good fortune on balls in play (.242 BABIP, career .274 BABIP) and especially flyballs (5.6 HR/FB%, career 12.4 HR/FB%), and he's striking out a career-low 19 percent of the batters he's faced.