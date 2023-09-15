Civale did not factor into the decision Thursday, allowing three runs on four hits and one walk over five innings against the Orioles. He struck out eight.

After surrendering solo home runs in the second and fourth frames, Civale escaped a bases-loaded, no-out jam in the fifth, limiting the damage to just one run in the inning. The 28-year-old hasn't thrown more than 5.1 innings in any of his last five starts and despite an impressive 13.1 K/9, he has posted a 5.33 ERA across 25.1 innings during that stretch, causing his season-long ERA to rise above three for the first time since early July. He will likely take the mound next in an upcoming home matchup with the Angels.