Civale allowed three runs on two hits and three walks over 5.1 innings in Monday's loss to Boston. He struck out 12 and did not factor in the decision.

Civale gave up just one run through five frames but was charged with two more after Chris Devenski allowed a three-run shot to Triston Casas in the sixth innings. Civale's 12-strikeout performance set a new career high and marked his first double-digit strikeout performance since last season. He's allowed three or fewer runs in each of his first six appearances with the Rays, posting a 3.82 ERA and a 37:5 K:BB during that stretch. Civale is currently in line for a home matchup with the Mariners this weekend.