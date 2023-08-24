Civale came away with a no-decision Wednesday in the Rays' 6-5 extra-inning win over the Rockies, giving up three runs on four hits over five-plus innings. He struck out nine without walking a batter.

It was Civale's most dominant performance since joining Tampa Bay at the trade deadline, as he generated an eye-popping 35 called or swinging strikes on only 80 pitches. Despite that effort, he was in line for his fourth loss of the year after putting the first two batters aboard in the top of the sixth inning and watching both come around to score after he'd left the mound, but a late rally by the Rays got the right-hander off the hook. Civale has a 3.54 ERA, 1.33 WHIP and 20:2 K:BB through 20.1 innings in August, and he'll look to keep rolling in his next start, which is likely to come early next week in Miami.