Civale did not factor into the decision Saturday, allowing four runs on four hits and three walks over five innings against the Mariners. He struck out three.

The right-hander struggled right out of the gate Saturday, loading the bases before recording any outs and surrendering three runs in the first frame followed by a solo shot to Julio Rodriguez in the second. Civale then settled in, holding Seattle scoreless over his final three innings of work and avoided taking the loss thanks to Tampa Bay's late rally. The 28-year-old hadn't allowed more than three runs in any of his 12 starts since June 25, accumulating a 5-1 record with a 2.51 ERA, 1.01 WHIP and a solid 62:12 K:BB across 68 innings during that stretch. Civale currently lines up for a tough road matchup against the Orioles next week.