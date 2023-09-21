Civale (7-4) took the loss against the Angels on Wednesday, allowing six runs on seven hits and no walks while striking out seven batters over three innings.

Civale fell behind 2-0 in the first inning and gave up four more runs in the second. Though he bounced back to strike out three batters in a scoreless third, the right-hander wasn't allowed to return for the fourth. This was Civale's shortest outing of the campaign and snapped his streak of seven straight starts of at least five frames. One positive takeaway is that Civale continued his recent strikeout binge -- he's compiled 44 punchouts over his past 28.1 frames covering six starts.