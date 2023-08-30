Civale (7-3) earned the win Tuesday, allowing two runs on seven hits over five innings against Miami. He struck out five without issuing a walk.

Civale found himself in a bases-loaded jam in the first inning but managed to escape the frame, limiting the damage to just one run. The 28-year old hurler then gave up a solo homer to Jazz Chisholm in the third and would eventually exit the game down 2-1 after five. Luckily, Tampa Bay's bats came alive in the top of the sixth, scoring three runs to take a 4-2 lead and secure Civale his second win since joining the Rays at the trade deadline. In his nine second-half starts, the righty now owns a 2.72 ERA, 1.17 WHIP and 39:8 K:BB across 49.2 innings. He is tentatively slated to face the Red Sox at home early next week.