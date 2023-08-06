Civale (5-3) took the loss Saturday, allowing three runs on nine hits over 4.1 innings against Detroit while striking out four.

Civale allowed leadoff singles in each of the first four innings, which led to one run coming across for Detroit in the second, followed by two more in the fourth. The newly-acquired right-hander would then be relieved by Kevin Kelly in the fifth after surrendering a one-out double to Kerry Carpenter, marking the first time that Civale's failed to make it through at least five innings since June 14. He had given up two or fewer runs in six straight starts coming in while the nine hits he allowed Saturday matched his season high.