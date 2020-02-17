Play

Loup (elbow) was scheduled to throw a side session during Monday's workout, Josh Tolentino of The Athletic reports.

Loup's ability to take part in mound work this early in spring training seemingly hints that he's moved past the strained left elbow April 7 onward last season. The lefty will face an uphill battle to win a spot in the big-league bullpen while attending camp as a non-roster invitee.

