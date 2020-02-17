Rays' Aaron Loup: Looks healthy for camp
Loup (elbow) was scheduled to throw a side session during Monday's workout, Josh Tolentino of The Athletic reports.
Loup's ability to take part in mound work this early in spring training seemingly hints that he's moved past the strained left elbow April 7 onward last season. The lefty will face an uphill battle to win a spot in the big-league bullpen while attending camp as a non-roster invitee.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy baseball 2020: Best breakouts
SportsLine simulated the 2020 MLB season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy baseball...
-
Fantasy Baseball rankings, top sleepers
SportsLine simulated the 2020 MLB season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy baseball...
-
Fantasy Baseball rankings, busts in 2020
SportsLine simulated the 2020 MLB season 10,000 times and identified must-avoid Fantasy baseball...
-
Fantasy baseball rankings, advice, guide
SportsLine's 2020 Fantasy baseball draft guide can give you a huge edge in your league.
-
Top 50 keepers based on 2019 ADP
Sure, in some leagues, it's as easy as keeping your best players, but for leagues that apply...
-
Top 150 dynasty rankings
Dynasty leagues are growing in popularity, but weighing present needs against future hopes...