Loup (1-0) was credited with the victory in a win over the Red Sox on Monday, allowing one hit over a scoreless inning while recording three strikeouts.

The veteran southpaw recorded whiffs of Jackie Bradley, Kevin Pillar and Alex Verdugo, the latter two on swinging strikeouts. Loup has been a dependable relief asset for manager Kevin Cash thus far, posting five scoreless efforts in as many appearances (5.1 innings) while generating a 7:2 K:BB.