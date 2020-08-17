Loup (3-0) was credited with the victory in a win over the Blue Jays on Sunday, allowing a hit and recording no walks or strikeouts over a scoreless seventh inning.

Loup needed a scant eight pitches, six of which he threw for strikes, to get through the trio of Cavan Biggio, Randal Grichuk and Travis Shaw, the latter which he induced an inning-ending double play from. The southpaw has had just one hiccup on the season, which came when he yielded three earned runs on a couple of home runs to these same Blue Jays on Friday, but he's otherwise yielded just an additional earned run over nine appearances overall.