Rays' Aaron Loup: Strong push for roster spot
Loup was making a strong push for a bullpen spot before spring training was suspended, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports.
Topkin lists the veteran southpaw as part of a group which also includes Peter Fairbanks, Andrew Kittredge and Jalen Beeks that's competing for the final two spots on what's expected to be a 13-man pitching staff. Loup certainly made a strong case for himself during Grapefruit League play by posting a 1.93 ERA, 0.43 WHIP across 4.2 innings over five appearances. The 32-year-old brings a strong multi-season track record as a reliever, having posted a 3.45 ERA, 1.27 WHIP and 55 holds across eight major-league campaigns with the Blue Jays, Phillies and Padres.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Biggest questions for top 12
How long will Ronald Acuña remain an elite steals source? How will Gerrit Cole handle Yankee...
-
Best 2020 Fantasy baseball prospects
Award-winning Fantasy baseball expert Ariel Cohen has named the top 10 Fantasy baseball prospects...
-
Creating the perfect dynasty league
Want to create the perfect dynasty league? Scott White gives the backstory of his dynasty league...
-
Fantasy Baseball sleepers: Select Upton
SportsLine simulated the 2020 MLB season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy baseball...
-
Fantasy baseball auction values, advice
Award-winning Fantasy baseball expert Ariel Cohen has calculated the exact auction value for...
-
Fantasy baseball breakouts: Draft Sogard
SportsLine simulated the 2020 MLB season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy baseball...