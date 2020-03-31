Loup was making a strong push for a bullpen spot before spring training was suspended, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports.

Topkin lists the veteran southpaw as part of a group which also includes Peter Fairbanks, Andrew Kittredge and Jalen Beeks that's competing for the final two spots on what's expected to be a 13-man pitching staff. Loup certainly made a strong case for himself during Grapefruit League play by posting a 1.93 ERA, 0.43 WHIP across 4.2 innings over five appearances. The 32-year-old brings a strong multi-season track record as a reliever, having posted a 3.45 ERA, 1.27 WHIP and 55 holds across eight major-league campaigns with the Blue Jays, Phillies and Padres.