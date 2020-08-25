Loup (3-2) took the loss in the Rays' 6-4 defeat at the hands of the Blue Jays on Monday, allowing two runs (one earned) on a hit and a walk over one-third of an inning.

The southpaw walked into a one-on, two-out scenario in the seventh and eventually surrendered a three-run home run to Randal Grichuck, which also got Loup charged with his first blown save of the season. The 32-year-old has endured a rocky August after opening the season with three scoreless late-July appearances -- he's now carrying a 5.06 ERA over 10.2 innings during the current month, a figure partly comprised of three home runs allowed.