Loup was one of four pitchers to participate in a simulated game at summer camp Thursday, Juan Toribio of MLB.com reports.

The veteran southpaw is thought to have a firm grip on an Opening Day roster spot after posting a 1.93 ERA and 0.43 WHIP over four Grapefruit League appearances. Loup threw 20 pitches overall during his one inning Thursday, getting 12 into the strike zone and recording a strikeout while facing the quartet of Manuel Margot, Yoshi Tsutsugo, Kevan Smith and Mike Brosseau.