Slegers was recalled by the Rays on Wednesday, Neil Solondz of the Rays Radio Network reports.

Slegers remained on the Rays' taxi squad after being optioned by the Rays on Sunday, but he'll return to the major-league pitching staff after Yonny Chirinos (elbow) returned to the 10-day injured list Wednesday. Slegers allowed five runs over two innings in his first appearance of 2020 but tossed one scoreless inning and earned a save in his second outing. Despite his lone save, the right-hander likely won't be used in many high-leverage situations.